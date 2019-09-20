WATERLOO — The 2019 homecoming court at Columbus Catholic High School has been named.
Members of the court are Daniela Gutierrez, Emily Surma, Bridget Cannon, Elysse Trost, Sadie Jamason, Emily Etringer and Taylor Heuthorst.
The homecoming queen will be announced at halftime of the football game vs. Vinton-Shellsburg tonight.
