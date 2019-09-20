{{featured_button_text}}
Columbus Homecoming Court

From left, Daniela Gutierrez, Emily Surma, Bridget Cannon, Elysse Trost, Sadie Jamason, Emily Etringer and Taylor Heuthorst.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — The 2019 homecoming court at Columbus Catholic High School has been named.

Members of the court are Daniela Gutierrez, Emily Surma, Bridget Cannon, Elysse Trost, Sadie Jamason, Emily Etringer and Taylor Heuthorst.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The homecoming queen will be announced at halftime of the football game vs. Vinton-Shellsburg tonight.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments