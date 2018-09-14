WATERLOO — The 2018 homecoming court at Columbus Catholic High School Homecoming Court was named last week.
Jessica Pham was named homecoming queen. Other court members are Maryann Schmadeke, Caitlin Heine, Taylor Hogan, Kayla Sproul, Kayelee Harrison and Julia Benda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.