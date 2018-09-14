Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Columbus Homecoming

Jessica Pham, left, Maryann Schmadeke, Caitlin Heine, Taylor Hogan, Kayla Sproul, Kayelee Harrison and Julia Benda.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — The 2018 homecoming court at Columbus Catholic High School Homecoming Court was named last week.

Jessica Pham was named homecoming queen. Other court members are Maryann Schmadeke, Caitlin Heine, Taylor Hogan, Kayla Sproul, Kayelee Harrison and Julia Benda.

