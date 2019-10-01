{{featured_button_text}}
Columbus Homecoming Court

From left, Daniela Gutierrez, Emily Surma, Bridget Cannon, Elysse Trost, Sadie Jamason, Emily Etringer and Taylor Heuthorst.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — The 2019 homecoming court at Columbus Catholic High School was recently named.

Members of the court are Daniela Gutierrez, Emily Surma, Bridget Cannon, Elysse Trost, Sadie Jamason, Emily Etringer and Taylor Heuthorst.

