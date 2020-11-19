Columbus High, Dunkerton Schools to use virtual learning around Thanksgiving

A letter posted on the Dunkerton School website signed by Superintendent Tim Cronin and the district's two principals notes plans to resume in-person classes Dec. 3 "depending on contact tracing, staff and student positivity rates."

The letter continues: "By taking the days after Thanksgiving Break, we will be able to mitigate some of the potential contacts following the Thanksgiving Holiday. Despite the request from elected and health officials for Iowans to limit gatherings, families will likely be around others during the holiday week and going virtual gives students a chance to stay safe at home for an additional six days following Thanksgiving Day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Data supplied by Black Hawk Public Health indicates that on average the virus has a four to seven day incubation period," the administrators wrote. "The district will ask parents to report any potential absences on Tuesday, December 1 in order to plan for resuming face to face instruction on Thursday, December 3."

Novotney's message also raised the possibility of further online learning, but because of staffing issues.