Columbus High, Dunkerton Schools to use virtual learning around Thanksgiving

WATERLOO — Two more school systems have announced plans for virtual instruction around Thanksgiving as they deal with staffing shortages and potential post-holiday COVID-19 spread.
The changes at Cedar Valley Catholic Schools and Dunkerton Community School were posted on their websites.
Columbus High School is the focus of the CVCS efforts due to staff absences, according to a message from Chief Administrator Tom Novotney. He said there has been a reduced availability of substitutes as more teachers are out of the classroom.
School is not in session Thursday or Friday at Columbus for staff professional development. On Monday and Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving break, ninth graders will move to online learning so the school can better cover staffing needs while other students continue with in-person classes. After Thanksgiving, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, all high school students will move to virtual instruction.
Dunkerton will remain in-person through Thanksgiving break. No school will be held Nov. 30 as a staff professional development day is moved up. All students will then move to virtual learning Dec. 1-2.
Both systems were involved in discussions with Black Hawk County schools leading to an announcement earlier this week that the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools will have five days of online learning before and after Thanksgiving.
A letter posted on the Dunkerton School website signed by Superintendent Tim Cronin and the district's two principals notes plans to resume in-person classes Dec. 3 "depending on contact tracing, staff and student positivity rates."
The letter continues: "By taking the days after Thanksgiving Break, we will be able to mitigate some of the potential contacts following the Thanksgiving Holiday. Despite the request from elected and health officials for Iowans to limit gatherings, families will likely be around others during the holiday week and going virtual gives students a chance to stay safe at home for an additional six days following Thanksgiving Day.
"Data supplied by Black Hawk Public Health indicates that on average the virus has a four to seven day incubation period," the administrators wrote. "The district will ask parents to report any potential absences on Tuesday, December 1 in order to plan for resuming face to face instruction on Thursday, December 3."
Novotney's message also raised the possibility of further online learning, but because of staffing issues.
"Please know that this is our first step towards moving all CVCS students to virtual instruction if we are unable to staff our classrooms," he wrote. "We encourage families to continue doing your part to help limit the spread of COVID by limiting group gatherings, washing hands frequently, staying home when you are sick and wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible."
A Cedar Valley Catholic Schools' spokeswoman said staffing shortages have "consistently" been higher this fall for grades six to 12 than for elementary and preschool classes. When students learn online, she added, "classes will be live-streamed with an option of on-demand to allow for family flexibility."
Students in preschool through eighth grade at CVCS are continuing in person. However, parents can choose to move their children to online instruction for December or continue it if that's what they are already doing.
Both school systems are reporting relatively low levels of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines currently.
Dunkerton's online dashboard said Thursday that fewer than six staff and students each have positive tests. Fewer than six staff are quarantining as are 34 students. The student absence rate for COVID-19 reasons is 3.48%.
Novotney said absences at each CVCS campus "are less than 8% and have not exceeded 8% in the last two weeks."
