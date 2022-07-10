College prep camp focuses on Latino students

CEDAR FALLS — A group of Latino students from across Iowa visited the University of Northern Iowa campus last week for a preparatory college camp.

The camp, put on by Al Exito, or Latinos to Success, is an after-school program in 18 Iowa communities started to build knowledge, access, and opportunities for achieving higher education and career goals, developing leadership, and nurturing cultural identities. None of the groups are based in the Cedar Valley, but there is one active in the Hampton-Dumont middle and high schools.

The entirely free program helps high school students start their college plans through outlined pathways and timelines, a customized scholarship list and completed scholarship essays. About 60 students participated in the camp, which was held Wednesday through Friday.

Dawn Martinez Oropeza, Al Exito’s executive director, said the university camp started in 2013 after some of the group's high school students went to college and then realized they weren’t prepared. She said the students had not been exposed to college language and skills or prepared to leave their families. Another reason for the camp is the surprise students experience at the lack of racial/ethnic minorities when they move on to a college or university.

“A lot of students who go to a university that is predominantly white … may not see a person of color for a whole day, and it’s a culture shock,” Oropeza said. “We talk about that issue: how to find your allies.”

Oropeza said the camp was hosted at UNI last year and she decided to return, saying the Cedar Falls university is one of the most Latino friendly campuses.

The camp invited multiple post-secondary institutions to participate such as Simpson, Central, Buena Vista, and Hawkeye Community colleges as well as the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Al Exito was started in 2005 as an eighth-grade girls program in Marshalltown. Oropeza said the group tackled issues such as high dropout rates and high pregnancy rates. Coming full circle, another Marshalltown student, Natalie Andrade and her friend started a group called Mujeres years later. The group focuses on feminist issues.

“(School) is sometimes difficult because there’s so many stereotypes about us … and they’re all negative,” Andrade said. “It’s pressure because it’s like, you’re the only Latina in the room. So you have to prove yourself extra, and people don’t really take you as seriously in classes.”

Andrade goes to Marshalltown High School, which is around 53% Latino, but said most of her teachers are white and she still feels like a minority.

With the lack of Latino teachers, Oropeza said one goal of the college camp is to connect students to mentors and adults who look like them.

The camp also addresses specific issues such as applying for student aid, what to do if a student is a part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or if their parents are undocumented immigrants. Oropeza said Latino students going to college and succeeding is important.

“They’re the future of leaders and soon they’ll be voting, and hopefully make some change for women and Latinos,” Oropeza said. “They’re unstoppable."