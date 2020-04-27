College and COVID-19: Students shift, adjust, adapt to life full of uncertainties

Traveling abroad

Drake University junior Sabrina Uddin moved to Granada, Spain, in January for the only semester she was able to go abroad.

She woke up in her host family’s apartment to the news that the Trump administration had canceled European travel, and Spain would soon be entering a higher level of national health security risk. She had two weeks to get home.

“I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet,” the public health administration student said. She returned to her home outside of Chicago to finish the semester online.

Family illness

Since spring break, Megan Hartle, a junior at Drake, has taken on the caretaking role for her mother and brother Ethan, 19, who has myalgic encephalomyelitis, also called chronic fatigue syndrome. Before getting sick, Ethan played guitar and French horn and ran cross country. Now he is mostly bedridden.

She was getting and disinfecting groceries for her family before she was needed to help with her brother. She quit her job at the Hy-Vee Drugstore pharmacy to avoid exposure and quarantined herself in the basement for two weeks and began to help.