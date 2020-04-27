College and COVID-19: Students shift, adjust, adapt to life full of uncertainties

IOWA CITY — COVID-19 turned life upside-down for Iowa’s 100,000-plus full-time university and college students as a month ago classes moved online.
Students of Iowa schools have scattered across the state and country to their home state while some remain in campus housing.
“In some ways this virus is like 9/11, where it will impact society and how things are done because of it,” said Kealan Graham, a 26-year-old of Des Moines, who is pursuing a master’s degree in elementary education. “I hope this helps people realize how important paid sick leave is, how important health care is, and how important every job is to the function of society.”
The new normal: Uncertainty, disruption and adapting. IowaWatch spoke with students from nearly a dozen schools who said changes because of COVID-19 have them uprooted and anxious. They worry about their futures and they grieve rites of passage such as graduation, concerts, trips abroad or simply hanging out with friends. Still, many remain positive.
Here are a few of their stories.
Going homeStudents like Molly Fisher scrambled as events unfolded quickly in March. The 22-year-old environmental science student at Simpson College in Indianola moved back home to Nashua.
As a first-generation college student, she did not get to say goodbye to many friends in the hustle to leave campus. COVID-19 canceled activities she had planned with clubs and classes and a May trip to the Galapagos Islands for a class.
“This is not how I envisioned ending my senior year,” she said.
Staying safe
Jonathan Cox, a third-year student at Simpson, feels a technology strain at home in Council Bluffs. His family’s WiFi is not as reliable, leading to adaptive planning around the house.
“My family has a few ideas on how to make WiFi work, but we can only have so many devices going at once,” he said.
While studying and earning his last semester’s credits, Cox also has eyes on his mother, who has multiple sclerosis, which causes immune-compromising issues. “So I also need to be thinking about what would be best for her, for my family, and for their health and well-being.”
Job uncertainty
For students who have lost their bartending or on-campus library jobs, financial uncertainty is real. Internships, part-time jobs, research, and job searching, students reported, are up and down. No one knows when those jobs will come back. Until then, rent and utility bills pile up.
Decisions have yet to be made on the state and private university levels regarding refunds. Many students wonder if they will get a refund on housing or meal plans, which typically cost thousands a semester. And those are only for students who live on campus in some capacity. Many do not.
“There is a little bit of concern,” said Cox, the Simpson student in Council Bluffs, of his financial situation. “I’m trying to stay optimistic because I already have summer employment in place. But if something happens with that position, I’m going to be in a rough position.”
Philip Kiely, a Grinnell College senior, accepted a computer science job on the East Coast that still plans to employ him after graduation. He also does freelance writing, which he has been able to continue with flexible scheduling. He understands computer students like him are “taking less damage.”
The concern is statewide. Ben Huser, 20, of Iowa State University worries about a house painting business he planned to start this summer, which would have been his financial support.
He tried to go door to door in Ames recently to promote his business. Social distancing stymied the effort.
Science degrees
Research requirements hang over science students as they study from home and away from labs. Many science degrees require lab hours or research projects that need special equipment or lab spaces to be completed.
Angela Dinh, 21, who is studying chemistry at Drake University, worries about her research.
“My personal undergraduate research is practically gone now,” she said. “I can’t enter my professor’s lab. He might continue it, but if I’m not there, I might lose the credits I need to graduate since I need three credits in undergraduate research.”
Traveling abroad
Drake University junior Sabrina Uddin moved to Granada, Spain, in January for the only semester she was able to go abroad.
She woke up in her host family’s apartment to the news that the Trump administration had canceled European travel, and Spain would soon be entering a higher level of national health security risk. She had two weeks to get home.
“I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet,” the public health administration student said. She returned to her home outside of Chicago to finish the semester online.
Family illness
Since spring break, Megan Hartle, a junior at Drake, has taken on the caretaking role for her mother and brother Ethan, 19, who has myalgic encephalomyelitis, also called chronic fatigue syndrome. Before getting sick, Ethan played guitar and French horn and ran cross country. Now he is mostly bedridden.
She was getting and disinfecting groceries for her family before she was needed to help with her brother. She quit her job at the Hy-Vee Drugstore pharmacy to avoid exposure and quarantined herself in the basement for two weeks and began to help.
“My brother is fully dependent on others, and you need to get face-to-face to transfer him and everything, so sometimes it can be a little tough if he’s having a bad week,” she said. “My mom wanted someone to be there as backup, because she has a bad back and she can’t always do the transfers. I normally do the heavy lifting.”
Marie Nalan is a Drake University news major and is a reporting intern for IowaWatch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that focuses on investigative journalism and training the next generation of journalists. Find us and support us at iowawatch.org
IowaWatch reporter and Iowa State University student Danielle Gehr contributed to this report.
