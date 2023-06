- Location: Fayette, Missouri

- 24% of degrees awarded in education

--- Associate program: not offered

--- Bachelor's program: offered exclusively as an online program

- Enrollment: 1,659

- Average cost of attendance per academic year: $18,200

- Tuition & fees: $6,430 in-state, $6,430 out-of-state

Central Methodist University offers various educational programs no matter the grade students are interested in teaching. It provides certifications for early childhood education, special education, and technology and engineering education. To recruit and retain teachers, 119 school districts in Missouri have adopted a four-day school week to combat high turnover rates, with another 18 planned to make the transition next year. For some teachers, the day off allows extra time to prepare their curriculum.