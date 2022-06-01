Collaboration between education institutions allows for three-year education degree

WATERLOO — Students at the Waterloo Career Center can now earn a teaching degree in three years after graduating from high school through a new partnership.

Those partners from the Waterloo Community Schools, Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa held the “Degree in Three” program launch Tuesday at the career center. Superintendent Jane Lindaman and presidents Todd Holcomb and Mark Nook of HCC and UNI, respectively, were joined at the event by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“It seems like this was so easy that somebody should have done this a long time ago but it has so many moving parts that it took a while doing it,” Lindaman said.

The launch comes a year after the three institutions announced the Cedar Valley Degree Links partnership. That allowed students to earn a college degree faster by completing their first year at the career center, tuition-free, for manufacturing, digital technology, and construction programs. Now, the effort expands into elementary education.

UNI education major Emily Riley earned her first college credits at the career center while a student at West High School. The junior followed the path of the new program: attended the Waterloo Career Center, received her associate’s from Hawkeye and is now a UNI student. Riley said she’s grateful for what the three institutions will offer the next generation of teachers.

When the program launched in 2021, no other partnership in Iowa existed between higher education institutions and a school district. Reynolds suggested the program is a model that deserves to be replicated across the state – and could address workforce shortages.

“It is no secret that Iowa, like the rest of the nation, continues to face workforce shortages,” Reynolds said. “While there are a variety of ways to address the issue, I can’t think of a more important long-term fix than the way that we educate our children.”

She also pointed toward the Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship, recently announced by the Iowa Department of Education. The grant program would allow high school students to earn a paraeducator certificate and associate’s degree. It would also provide a path for paraeducators to earn their bachelor’s degree. Reynolds said Iowa set aside $9 million for the program but has received over $50 million in requests.

UNI also recently announced an online degree program for paraeducators to earn their teaching degree called the Purple Pathway for Paraeducators. Through this, paraeducators can earn their teaching degree in two years after successful completion of student teaching and be eligible for licensure in Iowa for either elementary K-6 or strategist I endorsements. Strategist I is the special education endorsement for teaching students with mild to moderate special needs.

The Purple Pathway as well as Degree in Three work with Teach Waterloo, a grant-funded program to help Waterloo Schools increase the number of minority teachers in its classrooms.

“Iowa is known for education – good public education,” Holcomb, said. “It’s important we continue to supply the pipeline of good educators in our communities and retain the talent here. Talent retention is one of our key components to economic vitality.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0