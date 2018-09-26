WATERLOO — A group formed to push for changes and improvements in the Waterloo Community Schools is holding another town hall meeting Thursday.
The 100 Strong Coalition is hosting the 5:30 p.m. event at George Washington Carver Academy, 1505 Logan Ave. The public is invited to attend and a light meal will be served.
An earlier town hall meeting was held by the coalition in July, where organizers laid out a number of concerns and invited attendees to get involved with working on the issues.
The coalition describes itself as a diverse community, business and faith-based group concerned about overall academic success in district schools with a particular focus on students in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.
“We’re going to give an update on what we’re doing because the committee has been meeting weekly,” said LaTanya Graves, a coalition organizer and president of the Black Hawk County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Waterloo Schools’ officials will also give a presentation focusing on elementary literacy, the achievement gap and what the district is doing to address the learning needs of students. Afterward, attendees are invited to ask questions of the coalition members and district administrators.
People who expressed an interest in working on issues in a particular area will be encouraged to gather together and plan times to meet. The issue areas include administration diversity and inclusion, school and climate, parent involvement and community engagement, student achievement, educational expertise training and development, and individualized education plans.
“They’ll report back to the coalition,” said Graves, of the issue groups. “This is going to be an ongoing process. We know things are not going to change overnight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.