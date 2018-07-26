WATERLOO -- An education advocacy group Thursday took aim at a range of concerns with Waterloo Community Schools from lagging student achievement to a lack of teacher support and parent involvement.
The 100 Strong Coalition held a packed town hall meeting at New Hope Baptist Church to discuss problems and start talking about solutions. It featured a panel including local state legislators, several educators and other prominent community members.
The coalition describes itself as a diverse community, business and faith-based group concerned about overall academic success in district schools with a particular focus on students in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods. The Black Hawk County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is also supporting the effort.
"Our vision is that we can come together as a community to look at these things," said Claudia Robinson, one of the meeting's organizers. "I'm talking about something that is ongoing. It's time to start talking about pulling together, not pulling apart."
Attendees were invited to work on issues that matter to them as coalition members strive to engage district officials in a process to make improvements. A number of Waterloo Schools' staff were in the audience, including more than a half dozen district and building administrators, along with several Board of Education members.
Student discipline and reading proficiency statistics were shared as well as the state's report card on district schools. The Rev. Belinda Creighton-Smith, another meeting organizer, noted that the 2017 online report card rated two of the district's 18 schools at the "priority" level -- the lowest of six categories.
One of those is Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence, which is located in a low-income neighborhood where many black people live. "That's very, very devastating for us," said Creighton-Smith.
The other is Expo Alternative Learning Center, which is designed for students who struggled at the district's other high schools because of behavior or academic problems. She voiced concern over that low of a rating as students are "getting ready to graduate."
Remaining district schools are also in the bottom half of the six rating levels with nine listed as "needs improvement" and seven as "acceptable."
Districtwide grade level reading proficiency percentages for 2016-17 from the Iowa Department of Education show Waterloo Schools' students below the state average by anywhere from 10 percent to nearly 20 percent in one case.
"We know that when children can't read, can't write, they tend to act out in class," said Creighton-Smith. She pointed to statistics that showed black youth as "over-represented" in district suspensions and expulsions compared to the number enrolled in its schools.
More resources are needed in schools where students with higher risk factors are concentrated, Creighton-Smith suggested. "We need the most qualified and experienced teachers and central office administrators," she said.
Coalition members have heard concerns from district teachers about a lack of support from administrators at their school and a lack of resources in the classroom, according to her. Members have also heard from parents about communication problems and a feeling of being ill-equipped to assist in their children's education.
State Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, one of the panelists, commented on the need for parental involvement.
"We know that our parents are key. We also know that some of our parents don't know how to parent," she said, noting that the community needs to figure out "how to help parents" in those situations.
Audience member Beverly Cosby applauded the effort to work on the issues discussed at the meeting and said the district has long needed some solutions.
Noting she ran for a seat on the school board 18 years ago, she added, "We were talking about the same issues that you talked about tonight."
