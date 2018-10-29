CEDAR FALLS — Classes were canceled at a local elementary school last Thursday after a “case of bed bugs” was found, according to a letter sent home to parents, though district officials said Friday no infestation was found.
A letter from North Cedar Elementary School principal Katie Johnston was emailed to parents Wednesday evening, noting a pest management company was brought in Wednesday after school to inspect for bed bugs.
The letter was forwarded to The Courier.
“During the inspection, signs of bed bugs were detected,” Johnston writes in the letter. “Out of an abundance of caution, classes have been canceled for Thursday, Oct. 25, so that the building may be treated.”
Johnston did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Cedar Falls Community School District spokesperson Janelle Darst wrote The Courier on Friday to note that the pest management company, which was not identified, did not find further instances of bed bugs.
“There was no bed bug breeding or infestation found at North Cedar, but it was out of an abundance of caution that class was canceled Thursday and to allow time to confirm that with pest management,” Darst wrote.
Johnston noted in her letter to parents that the building would “continue to be monitored for any recurrence,” and that parents who notice clusters of bites on the skin of their children should contact their health care provider or North Cedar’s school nurse for diagnosis and treatment. They should also report those incidents to school officials, she wrote.
“The source of bed bugs often cannot be determined, as bed bugs may be found in many places and may ‘hitchhike’ from one place to another,” Johnston wrote.
