Class of 2020 remembered through Waterloo Adopt a Senior

WATERLOO — Purvis Williams worked in Waterloo’s public elementary schools for five years.

Now, some of those kids are graduating high school. Or rather, they were on track to graduate — before coronavirus hit.

“When the governor announced school was done for the year, I had seen a lot of posts from parents and their kids devastated that school was closed,” Williams said.

His immediate thought: How could he bring a little light and hope to the darkness threatening to overshadow their achievements?

“People talk about Waterloo being among the worst places to live,” Williams, a 2009 Waterloo East graduate, said. “I wanted to show them there is some good in Waterloo.”

So Williams, who now works for REM Iowa Community Services, started a Facebook group called Waterloo Adopt a Senior 2020.

The idea, he said, was for graduating seniors to post a photo and short bio of themselves, including the activities and sports they participated in.

Others in the group were then invited to “adopt” that senior, which Williams said could involve anything from sending an encouraging note to gift cards or small care packages.