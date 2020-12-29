Child care center to be built for 'Little Knights' on Dysart-Geneseo School property

DYSART — A new child care center is planned at Clark and West streets, right next to where the future Union students will move on to preschool and kindergarten.
Site work got underway earlier this month for the Little Knights Learning Center on the Dysart-Geneseo Elementary School property. That followed approval of a lease agreement last month with Union Community Schools’ Board of Education for the land where the facility will be built.
The 6,500-square-foot building will be located northwest of the school, facing Clark Street with a parking lot out front. Construction costs are estimated at $1 million. Space is available for future additions, as well.
Wanda Petersen, president of the Little Knights board of directors, said she is excited about the opportunity to serve more children and provide additional local employment when the building opens.
Currently, the center is in the school, at 411 Lincoln St., where it has three classrooms for children 6 weeks old to 5 years old. The nonprofit organization also has use of the Dysart-Geneseo lunchroom before and after school and a small conference room for office space. The day care rents kitchen space at Dysart’s community building, transporting meals to the school.
“We’ve been in there since 2018,” said Petersen. She joked, “When the school offered us the room ... we knew we’d get kicked out of school.”
Her board – and the district – just didn’t know it would be this quick. Both the elementary school and day care have outgrown the arrangement.
“We’re starting to need the space back,” said Travis Fleshner, superintendent of Union Schools. “Enrollment is growing. The increase is small.”
Meanwhile, some area in-home child care providers are transitioning out of the business, he noted. Petersen said Little Knights has seen a corresponding increase in demand.
“We started out with 42 kids and now we have, I think, 70,” she said.
Of the space crunch, Fleshner said, “It was a good problem for both of us.”
But it caused the nonprofit to accelerate efforts to find a new location. “We had to put things in warp speed,” said Petersen, as the board began looking at other buildings in town this year. Proximity to where children enrolled at the center would be attending preschool was a big consideration for its placement.
“It was important for us to be as close as we could,” she explained, which eventually brought the center’s board back to the district.
In the new building, the number of classrooms available will double to six. It will also have a full kitchen, offices and a large activity room.
Construction of the center is expected to be completed by mid-July. Dirt work was recently finished. Petersen acknowledged that “it’s not opportune” to begin building now, “but we don’t really have a choice.”
A fundraising campaign will be kicked off in February. In the meantime, the nonprofit received a $500,000 loan from the city of Dysart and a $100,000 loan from its local phone company through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help get work started on the building.
