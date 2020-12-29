Child care center to be built for 'Little Knights' on Dysart-Geneseo School property

Her board – and the district – just didn’t know it would be this quick. Both the elementary school and day care have outgrown the arrangement.

“We’re starting to need the space back,” said Travis Fleshner, superintendent of Union Schools. “Enrollment is growing. The increase is small.”

Meanwhile, some area in-home child care providers are transitioning out of the business, he noted. Petersen said Little Knights has seen a corresponding increase in demand.

“We started out with 42 kids and now we have, I think, 70,” she said.

Of the space crunch, Fleshner said, “It was a good problem for both of us.”

But it caused the nonprofit to accelerate efforts to find a new location. “We had to put things in warp speed,” said Petersen, as the board began looking at other buildings in town this year. Proximity to where children enrolled at the center would be attending preschool was a big consideration for its placement.

“It was important for us to be as close as we could,” she explained, which eventually brought the center’s board back to the district.