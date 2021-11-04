'Checker,' longtime Cedar Valley music educator and popular band leader, remembered

CEDAR FALLS — Dan Hummel met Mike Michalicek 53 years ago during eighth-grade band at Waterloo’s Hoover Junior High School.

The 14-year-olds quickly became friends and within a year had created a band with the help of Michalicek’s sister and a neighbor.

“This is one thing about Mike. He was very resourceful about coming up with opportunities to play,” said Hummel, a retired special education teacher. He got them connected to a Waterloo Recreation Center program that hosted concerts in the community on a portable stage.

“We played two or three jobs that summer. I think my mom had to haul us around in a car,” recalled Hummel. They went on to perform together while attending the University of Northern Iowa and in various ensembles over the years. “We just played again last December, when I filled in for Steve (Mark) with the Bluetones.”

Michalicek, namesake of the longtime local band Checker and the Bluetones and a retired Cedar Valley music educator, died unexpectedly Oct. 22 at the age of 67 after collapsing at home three days earlier. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Richardson Funeral Service and the funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, both in Cedar Falls.

“He was always looking out for us. He was a very good leader,” said Jovita Long, singer for the Bluetones, which officially disbanded in March. “Just being on stage, we always had so much fun, it was a real joy.”

Steve Mark, who first met Michalicek at UNI, was drummer for the band, which started out as a jazz trio but added blues standards as the group expanded. When Long joined about 17 years ago, the format changed to rock and pop music.

“His presence was always filled with positivity,” said Mark. “You couldn’t help but smile around him. ... Checker was just an incredible educator, that guy was always there for his kids.”

Since his wife, Julie, posted about his hospitalization and death, social media tributes have poured in — a number of them from students he taught over the decades.

“Certainly, to me, a huge testimony to his teaching career involved people who responded on Facebook to his passing,” said Hummel. “He always took time to make that one-on-one connection to the students.”

Cedar Falls native James Dreier, a peer of Michalicek’s and a University of Iowa associate professor of jazz instruction, wrote one of the tributes. It was based on a letter he sent to the Jazz Educators of Iowa eight years ago, nominating Michalicek for the organization’s hall of fame. Checker and the Bluetones was a favorite band of Dreier and his wife, so they would frequently come to the Cedar Valley from their Iowa City home for shows.

“The other thing that I admired in him so much was his passion for teaching,” said Dreier. Through much of his career, that teaching was “with disadvantaged and marginalized students in Waterloo” who he gave “the joy of music.” “I just think there was hundreds and hundreds of students who benefited from his enthusiasm and his teaching style.”

Michalicek’s daughter, Sofie, said his career as a music teacher started in the 1970s with the Waterloo Community Schools. In the mid-1990s, he taught in the Cedar Falls Community Schools for two years before returning to Waterloo. He was working at Central Middle School when he retired in 2013. After a year, though, he was hired as a music teacher at St. Patrick School, where he worked until last spring.

While teaching at Hoover in the 1990s, he started what was eventually know as Summer Jazz with a small number of middle school students. Over the years, the program grew to as large as 150 students. Twelve years ago, he and some friends started the Stone Soul Picnic, a fundraiser for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank that featured food and bands.

“In looking back, I truly feel that Dad, he was proud of everybody he interacted with,” said Sofie. “He truly saw the value in creating a deep relationship with someone and building them up.” That attitude was on display in the “Be the person you want to be” T-shirts he had printed up and distributed for years.

She said there was another phrase that he used, sharing at it the end of almost every band rehearsal with students: Take the joy of music with you and share it throughout the community with those less fortunate than yourself.

“I think that’s truly his legacy,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.