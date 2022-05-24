 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Change order won't cause Central Middle, career center project to take longer

WATERLOO — A change order on the Central Middle School remodeling and Waterloo Career Center expansion project isn't expected to extend the time it takes to finish construction.

The Board of Education Monday approved the $14,132 change order, increasing the total project cost to $28.85 million. It will allow for the addition of conduit between two transformers to complete the utility loop.

Board member Lyle Schmitt raised a question about whether this would cause workers with contractor Larson Construction to take longer to finish the project. Documents available to the board seem to indicate the completion date won't change.

Nonetheless, the recommendation on the change order was amended to note that it was being approved provided the date when the project is finished is not affected.

Almost a year ago, the board approved a change order pushing back completion of the Waterloo Community Schools' project due to the availability of construction materials. At that point, the date it was to be finished moved from July 30, 2023, to March 1, 2024.

In other business, the board approved the $67,650 purchase of a dishwasher for Central from Wilson Restaurant Supply of Cedar Falls. The school’s current dishwasher is 20 years old and and showing significant wear. 

