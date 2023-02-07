CEDAR FALLS — Science Bowl regional competitors had a tough time last month handling the team from Cedar Falls High School.

And it wasn’t necessarily the impressive depth of niche knowledge that led the local students to a regional title during the 33rd annual Ames National Laboratory/Iowa State University Regional High School Science Bowl with 18 total teams of four.

According to the team members, it was how they went about their business.

The childhood friends – Sai Pranav Kota, Akshat Mehta, Param Sampat and Anurag Anugu – were representing their school in its first Science Bowl competition in several years. They brought a level of fun and strategy to the fast-thinking, trivia-style tournament with questions about biology, chemistry, Earth science, physics, energy, and mathematics.

“The other teams didn’t have that energy. And, when you show that energy it goes into your work and you can answer those questions quicker and better,” said Sampat, a junior.

They were literally stretching before the contest and oftentimes engaging in a chain reaction of fist bumps after a correct answer, to the point where their knuckles were feeling it.

“With how momentum-based the game is, we’d get our spirits up and it would help us perform better,” said Anugu, a senior.

That energy also translated into aggressiveness that played into how they went about answering questions, pointed out Mehta, the senior team captain.

And it became part of the team’s winning formula because the teammates specialized in multiple categories and knew each others’ strengths.

“Part of the challenge is you have only so many seconds to buzz,” said Mehta. “We have no time to communicate on who buzzes and we had to be so coordinated to the point where we know who should be the one to take the guess. Because, if you guess and you get it wrong, the other team will get points for that.”

That was most true during the semi-final match against West Des Moines Valley High School when a member of the other team, who “was really, really good at biology,” came up to Cedar Falls after its narrow victory to point out how the difference was made because of their speed.

Members were buzzing in after the first three words of the question in some cases and typically before it went into specific details.

“We needed to know how to be aggressive without giving points away,” said Mehta.

The four teens also felt they had the chemistry that other teams didn’t have because of having been friends for years. They consider themselves like brothers, after years of participating in activities together, whether that be playing video games on the Wii system or playing outside.

“I know these guys are committed, and a lot of them are student leaders,” said Erin Sliwinski, a chemistry teacher who served as the team’s coach. “They work well together and I had confidence they could meet the challenge.”

The group will up their preparation in the coming weeks, as they get set to compete in the Department of Energy-sponsored National Science Bowl April 27 through May 1 in Washington, D.C.

On top of the prestige that comes with competing, the top two middle and high school teams win $5,000 for their schools’ math and science departments.

Other top-16 teams will win $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.

Photos: Boys state dual wrestling semifinals and finals at Xtream Arena State Duals FINAL 12 State Duals FINAL 21 State Duals FINAL 20 State Duals FINAL 19 State Duals FINAL 18 State Duals FINAL 17 State Duals FINAL 16 State Duals FINAL 15 State Duals FINAL 14 State Duals FINAL 13 State Duals FINAL 1 State Duals FINAL 2 State Duals FINAL 3 State Duals FINAL 4 State Duals FINAL 5 State Duals FINAL 6 State Duals FINAL 7 State Duals FINAL 8 State Duals FINAL 9 State Duals FINAL 10 State Duals FINAL 11 State Duals FINAL 22 State Duals FINAL 23 State Duals FINAL 24 State Duals FINAL 25 State Duals FINAL 26 State Duals SEMI 1 State Duals SEMI 2 State Duals SEMI 3 State Duals SEMI 4 State Duals SEMI 5 State Duals SEMI 6 State Duals SEMI 7 State Duals SEMI 8 State Duals SEMI 9 State Duals SEMI 10 State Duals SEMI 11 State Duals SEMI 12 State Duals SEMI 13 State Duals SEMI 14 State Duals SEMI 15 State Duals SEMI 16 State Duals SEMI 17 State Duals SEMI 18 State Duals SEMI 19 State Duals SEMI 20 State Duals SEMI 21 State Duals SEMI 22 State Duals SEMI 23 State Duals SEMI 24 State Duals SEMI 25 State Duals SEMI 26 State Duals SEMI 27 State Duals SEMI 28