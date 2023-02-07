CEDAR FALLS — Science Bowl regional competitors had a tough time last month handling the team from Cedar Falls High School.
And it wasn’t necessarily the impressive depth of niche knowledge that led the local students to a regional title during the 33rd annual Ames National Laboratory/Iowa State University Regional High School Science Bowl with 18 total teams of four.
According to the team members, it was how they went about their business.
The childhood friends – Sai Pranav Kota, Akshat Mehta, Param Sampat and Anurag Anugu – were representing their school in its first Science Bowl competition in several years. They brought a level of fun and strategy to the fast-thinking, trivia-style tournament with questions about biology, chemistry, Earth science, physics, energy, and mathematics.
“The other teams didn’t have that energy. And, when you show that energy it goes into your work and you can answer those questions quicker and better,” said Sampat, a junior.
They were literally stretching before the contest and oftentimes engaging in a chain reaction of fist bumps after a correct answer, to the point where their knuckles were feeling it.
“With how momentum-based the game is, we’d get our spirits up and it would help us perform better,” said Anugu, a senior.
That energy also translated into aggressiveness that played into how they went about answering questions, pointed out Mehta, the senior team captain.
And it became part of the team’s winning formula because the teammates specialized in multiple categories and knew each others’ strengths.
“Part of the challenge is you have only so many seconds to buzz,” said Mehta. “We have no time to communicate on who buzzes and we had to be so coordinated to the point where we know who should be the one to take the guess. Because, if you guess and you get it wrong, the other team will get points for that.”
That was most true during the semi-final match against West Des Moines Valley High School when a member of the other team, who “was really, really good at biology,” came up to Cedar Falls after its narrow victory to point out how the difference was made because of their speed.
Members were buzzing in after the first three words of the question in some cases and typically before it went into specific details.
“We needed to know how to be aggressive without giving points away,” said Mehta.
The four teens also felt they had the chemistry that other teams didn’t have because of having been friends for years. They consider themselves like brothers, after years of participating in activities together, whether that be playing video games on the Wii system or playing outside.
“I know these guys are committed, and a lot of them are student leaders,” said Erin Sliwinski, a chemistry teacher who served as the team’s coach. “They work well together and I had confidence they could meet the challenge.”
The group will up their preparation in the coming weeks, as they get set to compete in the Department of Energy-sponsored National Science Bowl April 27 through May 1 in Washington, D.C.
On top of the prestige that comes with competing, the top two middle and high school teams win $5,000 for their schools’ math and science departments.
Other top-16 teams will win $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.
Photos: Boys state dual wrestling semifinals and finals at Xtream Arena
State Duals FINAL 12
The Osage bench erupts as Anders Kittelson's pin of West Delaware, Manchester's Ryan Hilby seals the Green Devils' Class 2A win in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 21
Waverly-Shell Rock hoists their championship trophy after their win against Southeast Polk in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 20
Osage wrestlers hoist their championship trophy after defeating West Delaware, Manchester in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 19
Don Bosco celebrates after their victory against Wilton in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 18
Osage's Anders Kittelson and teammates celebrate after his pin of West Delaware, Manchester's Ryan Hilby seals the Green Devils' Class 2A win in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 17
Osage's Anders Kittelson and teammates celebrate after his pin of West Delaware, Manchester's Ryan Hilby seals the Green Devils' Class 2A win in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 16
Osage's Anders Kittelson and teammates celebrate after his pin of West Delaware, Manchester's Ryan Hilby seals the Green Devils' Class 2A win in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 15
Osage's Anders Kittelson's celebrates after his pin of West Delaware, Manchester's Ryan Hilby seals the Green Devils' Class 2A win in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 14
Osage's Barrett Muller celebrates after the Green Devils' victory against West Delaware, Manchester in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 13
Osage's Anders Kittelson's celebrates after his pin of West Delaware, Manchester's Ryan Hilby seals the Green Devils' Class 2A win in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 1
Wilton's Alexander Kaufmann tries to break away from Don Bosco's Mack Ortner in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 2
Wilton's Kaden Shirk gets on top of Don Bosco's Dax Youngblut in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 3
Wilton's Kaden Shirk competes against Don Bosco's Dax Youngblut in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 4
Wilton's Mason Shirk competes against Don Bosco's Kanaan Delagardelle in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 5
Wilton's Kaden Shirk scores against Don Bosco's Dax Youngblut in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 6
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block looks at the clock as he competes against Southeast Polk's in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 7
Waverly Shell Rock head coach Eric Whitcome had his 250th win in the first round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 8
Waverly-Shell Rock's Bas Diaz competes against Southeast Polk's Garrett Kingery in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 9
Waverly-Shell Rock's Danny Diaz competes against Southeast Polk's Nicklas Martin in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 10
Osage's Max Gast competes against West Delaware, Manchester's Logan Peyton in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 11
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against West Delaware, Manchester's Grant Northburg in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 22
Waverly-Shell Rock's Bas Diaz celebrates after his victory against Southeast Polk's Garrett Kingery in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 23
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ethan Bibler competes against Southeast Polk's Wyatt Gibson in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 24
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ethan Bibler competes against Southeast Polk's Wyatt Gibson in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 25
Waverly-Shell Rock's Danny Diaz competes against Southeast Polk's Nicklas Martin in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals FINAL 26
Don Bosco's Mack Ortner competes against Wilton's Alexander Kaufmann in the championship round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 1
Bettendorf's Jayce Luna competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Zane Behrends in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 2
Waverly-Shell Rock's Zane Behrends competes against Bettendorf's Jayce Luna in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 3
Bettendorf's Jayce Luna competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Zane Behrends in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 4
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Bettendorf's Lincoln Jipp in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 5
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Bettendorf's Lincoln Jipp in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 6
The Waverly-Shell Rock bench cheers as Ryder Block gets the pin against Bettendorf's Lincoln Jipp in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 7
Bettendorf's Tycho Carmichael competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Bas Diaz in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 8
Bettendorf's Tycho Carmichael competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Bas Diaz in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 9
Bettendorf's Elijah Mendoza competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Ethan Bibler in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 10
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ethan Bibler competes against Bettendorf's Elijah Mendoza in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 11
Bettendorf's Elijah Mendoza looks at the clock as he competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Ethan Bibler in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 12
Osage's Max Gast competes against Mount Vernon's Jackson Hird in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 13
Osage's Nicholas Fox competes against Mount Vernon's Henry Ryan in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 14
Osage's Nicholas Fox competes against Mount Vernon's Henry Ryan in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 15
Osage's Ledger Nehls competes against Mount Vernon's Ledger Nehls in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 16
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry looks at the clock during his bout against Nashua-Plainfield's in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 17
Don Bosco's Mack Ortner competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Landon Pratt in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 18
Don Bosco's Kanaan Delagardelle competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Jayden Rinken in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 19
Nashua-Plainfield's Jayden Rinken competes against Don Bosco's Kanaan Delagardelle in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 20
Don Bosco's Kanaan Delagardelle competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Jayden Rinken in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 21
Nashua-Plainfield's Jayden Rinken competes against Don Bosco's Kanaan Delagardelle in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 22
Nashua-Plainfield's Nic Brase competes against Don Bosco's Cole Frost in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 23
Don Bosco's Cole Frost competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Nic Brase in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 24
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker competes against Bettendorf's Zander Glazebrook in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 25
Bettendorf's Jayden Luna throws Waverly-Shell Rock's Zane Behrends in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 26
Bettendorf's Jayden Luna throws Waverly-Shell Rock's Taylor Kibbee in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 27
Bettendorf's Jake Knight competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Duals SEMI 28
Bettendorf's Jake Knight competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's in the semifinal round of the IHSAA state duals wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
