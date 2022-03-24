CFHS bond issue will impact September property tax bills

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools is preparing to levy property taxes related to bonds approved by voters in 2019.

The Board of Education on Monday authorized issuing general obligation bonds totaling $69.9 million to help fund construction of a new high school. The board also approved levying taxes for 2022-23 and subsequent fiscal years to pay the principle and interest on the bonds. The bonds will be repaid over 20 years.

“These will be paid back with property taxes as with the (2018) bonds you have outstanding,” Maggie Burger, an adviser from Spear Financial in Waterloo, told board members. District voters approved the bond issue in a June 25, 2019, referendum. Previously, voters had approved a $32 million bond issue for elementary school construction and remodeling in April 2018.

The pre-levy resolution notes that $5.09 million in property taxes will be collected during the fiscal year starting July 1 to pay that first year of principle and interest.

Burger said passage of that resolution was necessary “if you are going to issue debt this year but want to include it in your budget.” Otherwise, the county auditor wouldn’t allow that to be part of the budget the board will approve next month.

Denelle Gonnerman, the district’s chief financial officer, noted that the bond issue will be part of property taxpayers’ bills in September for the first time.

At its April 11 meeting, the board is expected to approve an official statement on the bond issue. The bonds will be sold at a special meeting planned for May.

Burger believes that interest rates will be favorable for Cedar Falls Schools when the sale occurs.

“We have seen, as in your own lives, there’s fluctuation in the municipal market,” she explained. “Right now, we feel that interest rates have, we’ll say, settled a bit.” Although there are “daily fluctuations,” those are not raising longer term concerns at this point.

In other business, the board approved:

An agreement with Orchard Hill Church preschool to participate in the statewide voluntary preschool for 4-year-olds through the district. The state-funded 10-hour per week program is free to participating families. The agreement requires the preschool to have a teacher who meets the program’s licensing standards and a 10-to-1 student to adult ratio with up to 20 children enrolled.

Substantial completion of the Education Support Center parking and drive improvements at 3809 Cedar Heights Drive by Barry Smith Grading & Excavation of Waverly. Two change orders totaling $13,266 for storm sewer requirements added to the original contract amount of $222,175. Including design services of $46,500, the total project cost came to $281,941, or $7,044 over budget.

Substantial completion of Lincoln and Southdale elementary school kitchen projects with equipment by Boelter LLC of Mitchellvillle and remodeling by Failor Hurley Construction of Waterloo. Total costs on the equipment for the contract and design work were $379,178, which was over budget by $324 after two change orders. Total costs on the remodeling for the contract and design work were $362,818, which was over budget by $13,418 after six change orders.

Hiring three administrative positions including Jaymie Odell as North Cedar Elementary prin

cipal, Joseph Carney as Hansen Elementary associate principal and Lisa Johnson as curriculum professi

onal development leader. They will receive annual salaries of $92,000 for Odell, $75,000 for Carney and $73,550 for Johnson.

Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. contributed Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that boosters are currently fundraising for. site-plan-this The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday. contributed New CFHS exterior entryway An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS entryway and lobby An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS learning studio An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS commons exterior An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS co-learning studio An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of… 030720ho-cf-school-working-space A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to… contributed New CFHS commons interior An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS gymnasium An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS learning wing An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS main corridor An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed New CFHS office An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School. contributed Cedar Falls High School pool drawing An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the new Cedar Falls High School. 030720ho-cf-school-front-entrance This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building. 030720ho-cf-schools-lunchroon This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School. Artist rendering of solar panels on new Cedar Falls High School An artist rendering of possible placement of solar panels on the roof of the new Cedar Falls High School were presented at the Cedar Falls Uti…

