CF student wins $10,000 for her nonprofit, Furries4Fosters

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls High School junior Aaliyah Tournier is among U.S. Cellular’s three winners nationally for the first phase of the company’s Future of Good program.

Aaliyah received a surprise $10,000 donation to further her cause, Furries4Fosters, during halftime at Friday night's Cedar Falls boys basketball game. The U.S. Cellular donation will help her support additional foster kids, build a website and incorporate other online technology for her nonprofit.

Aaliyah, 17, was selected from among more than 1,200 nominations from across the country as those who bring fairness to their communities. She is the daughter of Darin and Melanie Tournier.

The Cedar Falls High School junior was 13 when she started Furries4Fosters. The Tourniers are a foster family, and Aaliyah has always shared her stuffed animals and blankets with the kids who stayed in her home. She noticed that it gave them comfort and wanted to be able to share that with other foster kids, so she started Furries4Fosters, which collects new stuffed animals and blankets for foster kids.