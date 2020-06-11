CF school district urged to speed up pool timeline

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – Plans for a pool at the new Cedar Falls High School building made waves at Monday night’s Cedar Falls Community School District board meeting.

The district has plans for a “future” pool site at the new high school, which will be built on 69.5 acres near West 27th Street and Hudson Road, replacing the existing high school at 1015 Division St.

Nick Lakin, the head swimming coach at the University of Northern Iowa, joined the Zoom meeting to encourage the district to include the pool in the initial build, which is set to be completed in August 2024.

“We are a community built on multiple waterways, and we need every child to be able to swim,” he said. “In 1998 when I graduated high school, UNI opened the WRC bringing our total number of lap lanes in Cedar Falls to 30. As we stand today we are down to 20, and with the possible closing of Peet we would be down to 14.”

School administrators have discussed the possible closing of the Peet Junior High School pool in coming years to free up space for expanding classrooms.

Board member Jenny Leeper noted there is a plan for a pool at the high school. “It’s not an if, it’s a when,” she said.