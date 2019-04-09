CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools’ overall tax collections are set to rise 4.3 percent following the Board of Education’s approval Monday of an $80 million 2019-20 budget.
The district expects to collect $29.04 million in property tax revenues during 2019-20, $1.2 million more than this year. That is happening despite a drop in the tax rate to $13.85 per $1,000 of taxable value.
“The tax rate has decreased again (from the current year) by about 10 cents,” Denelle Gonnerman, director of business affairs, told the board.
Superintendent Andy Pattee explained that there are several reasons this is happening. About 85 percent of property tax collections are set by state funding formula and voter approval. The board has discretion on a series of other tax levies that make up 15 percent of the total.
Enrollment growth also puts a strain on funding, he noted, because related increases in state money and budget authority lag a year behind the new students arriving. With 110 additional students last fall, Pattee said that translates to “roughly $700,000” more in expected expenses based on the per pupil funding formula. “We have to pay that out of cash reserves,” he said, which will need to be made up in the fiscal year starting July 1.
An increase in the percentage of a home’s assessed value that will be used to set tax bills is also affecting tax collections.
For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, the district’s portion of tax bill would grow $13.16 to $723.60. It would go up $26.33 to $1,512.51 for a home valued at $200,000 and $39.49 to $2,301.41 for a home valued at $300,000. Those amounts assume the home’s value doesn’t change from the current year.
Overall, the $79.82 million budget is $12.44 million less than the re-estimated budget for the current year.
Along with tax revenues, next year’s budget includes $33.08 million in supplemental state aid, $132,682 in instructional support state aid, $744,678 in commercial and industrial state tax replacement, and $5.18 million in other state funding sources.
Local funding totals $6.37 million. It includes tuition and transportation dollars, earnings on investments, nutrition program sales, student activities and sales, and miscellaneous revenue. Combined federal revenues are $2.99 million.
Expenses in the budget are set at $45.93 million for instruction, $18.8 million for support services, $2.82 million for non-instructional programs and $12.27 million for other expenditures.
In other business, the board approved:
- A 3.9 percent wage and benefit increase for 197 employees represented by the Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals. General and special education para-educators, library para-educators and building secretaries are covered by the contract beginning July 1. Special education para-educators will receive a 58 cent hourly raise while all others will get a 25 cent increase. Base wages will grow by 53 cents per hour for special education para-educators and 20 cents for all others. Current base wage rates range from $10.85 to $12.05 per hour, depending on job classification, with additional longevity increases ranging from 12 to 24 cents per hour for those with five to 20 years of experience in the district.
- Amendments to the 2018-19 fiscal year budget. Three of the increases relate to start-up costs for last fall’s opening of Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School. Those include budget additions of $670,819, bringing instruction to $45.1 million; $1.03 million, bringing total support services to $18.91 million; and $86,149, bringing non-instructional programs to $2.83 million. The fourth increase of $5.13 million brings total other expenditures to $25.39 million for a shift in the Orchard Hill and North Cedar elementary construction projects to fiscal year 2019.
- The 2019-20 school year calendar, with classes starting Aug. 26 and ending June 1, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.