CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education approved a one-year agreement with the Cedar Falls Education Association on last week to boost base wages by $1,800 beginning July 1.

The entire agreement represents a salary and insurance benefit increase of 3.04%, costing the district $1.16 million.

Human Resources Director Adrian Talbot told the board that the agreement pertains to 439 teachers, counselors and librarians.

Salaries increase for employees due to factors like another year of experience and educational advancement. However, this time, they will not be allowed to advance on the pay scale for completing another year with the district.

“Unlike the past many years, there will not be a step advancement in that schedule, so for practical purposes, people will stay on the same step that they are on currently, but that step will be worth $1,800 more,” Talbot explained.

Employee contributions to the premium for single coverage on the $750 deductible health insurance plan will also increase by $5 per month from $142 to $147 per month.

“I just want to thank our teachers group for this,” said Jeff Hassman, board president. “This was an idea that we had discussed last year. ... It’s different than any other agreement than had been in the recent history, but it was something that both sides really came together and creatively came to an agreement on. It hopefully is a win-win for everybody.”

“I just want to thank the group for the willingness to try something new for our district and as as we try and be innovative and help everyone as much as we can,” he added.

