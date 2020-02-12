CF Lions seek outstanding educator

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club is seeking nominations for the 2020 outstanding educator of the year.

Candidates must be full-time teachers or administrators in preschool through 12th grade working for Cedar Falls Community Schools, St. Patrick Catholic School or Valley Lutheran School. Educators may not nominate themselves. The deadline for nominations is March 1.

Nominations will be evaluated based on the following set of criteria:

A commitment to service learning, including engagement of students in service to the community.

A collaborative style that seeks input from a diverse community and strives for continual growth and improvement.

A record of student character development that reflects service to others and the promotion of kindness.

Educational leadership that motivates student learning.

Dedication to students and education.

The recipient of the award will receive up to $500 and a plaque from the Lions Club. Nomination forms are available online at bit.ly/2RDXX5G.

