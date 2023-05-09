CEDAR FALLS — Another component of the new high school is one step closer to being added.

The Board of Education on Monday voted 5-0 to approve plans for a budgeted $2.1 million worth of audio and visual equipment to be installed, specifically television displays, projectors, speakers, amplifiers, and switches.

A public hearing will be held and the low bid will be considered by the board on June 12. Board members Jeff Hassman and Nate Gruber were absent.

Comparably, according to the administration, the new building on West 27th Street will have “significantly” more, or at least double, the amount of audio and visual technology as the current school on South Division Street. That will allow for more collaborative, interconnected, interactive and multifunctional learning environment overall.

The communication technology will be installed in classrooms but also in common areas for informational and wayfinding purposes.

It's all part of what’s being funded by the $69.9 million bond issue approved by Cedar Falls Community Schools' voters for the new high school in 2019. The new school, for grades 10-12, is expected to be open by the fall of 2024.

Plans for signage and furniture are still expected to come before the board for approval at some point.

Fee increases

The board also approved small fee increases for textbooks and student activities for the first time since the 2020-21 school year. The increases were needed because of the new kindergarten through sixth grade literacy curriculum as well as to keep up with inflation and rising costs associated with providing students an education.

The textbook registration fee will increase $3 across the board. Families of elementary school-aged children will see the fee rise from $45 to $48, while junior high and senior high families will see the fee go from $60 to $63. They were previously hiked $2 for 2020-21.

Activities fees will increase $5 – $45 to $50 for those with students in kindergarten through sixth grade and $50 to $55 for those with students in seventh to 12th grade. The last increase was $5 for 2020-21.

Changes will not be made to the instrument rental, transportation or food service fees (with the exception of adult and the students wanting a second lunch). Officials say all the fees are still on the “low end” when looking at the charges in comparable districts.

Families can request assistance through the federal free and reduced-price lunch application or by reaching out to the business office directly for payment programs or other accommodations at (319) 553-3000.