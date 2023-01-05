Central students move to new career center space during middle school renovations

WATERLOO — When seventh-graders Isaiah Shepard and KaLisse Creighton-Evans arrived at Central Middle School on Wednesday morning, it wasn’t to their usual classrooms – and it won’t be for some time.

They joined their classmates at the just-opened Waterloo Career Center annex, where middle school classes will be held for the next year as renovations are made on the Central building. It’s noisier and less spacious than what they’re used to, and getting adjusted may take a little time.

“It’s probably going to be a lot louder, and it’s probably going to be more distracting because there’s so much new stuff around. People will be distracted by the new things that are around us,” Shepard said.

However, they’re willing to put up with it and to give the changes a try – especially for the prospect of more hallway space next year. As it stands, crowded hallways have been a headache for students and have contributed to tardiness for those caught in the middle.

“It’s an interesting change,” Creighton-Evans said. “I don’t know how it’s going to be, I don’t know how it’s going to work out, but I hope that it’s going to be better, especially because of all the space in the hallway. … I feel like that’s going to work out also.”

Construction on the 59,810-square-foot expansion of the career center got underway following the April 2021 Board of Education approval of a $28.86 million contract to both build the annex and renovate the middle school. The work is being funded with district revenues from the statewide 1% sales tax for schools.

Faculty started moving into the annex over winter break. According to Central Principal Ross Bauer and Akwi Nji, director of school and community relations for Waterloo Community Schools, the renovations being made will change the flow of the building and make it reflect students’ needs.

Central was originally a high school before being changed to a middle school in the 1980s. Bauer and Nji explained different levels of academia require different types of facilities and even different floor plans.

The building is designed to accommodate 1,500 people, and there are currently around 480 students. The career center and the new annex account for half of the building space for the two schools.

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

“But it was kind of a staggered building – like sixth grade was upstairs, seventh and eighth grade were spread all over,” Bauer said. “So with three grade levels and a square building and two floors … it really just didn’t flow very well.”

During renovations, the auditorium, cafeteria, gymnasium and pool will remain open to the students. When the middle schoolers are done using the career center space, there will be an expansion of programs available to high school students. While the number of additions isn’t set in stone, Bauer said courses like auto repair and mechanics classes can be expected.

As for Shepard, Creighton-Evans and their peers, they can expect their patience to pay off with more space at a better facility.

“So that’s exciting too,” Nji said. “It’s sort of happening in phases, and Ross and I talked a little bit yesterday about the fact that short-term, it’s not particularly thrilling to be in this space … but the staff and the students are going to acclimate pretty quickly, and the endgame is going to be a really amazing facility for our faculty and students.”