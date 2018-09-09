CEDAR FALLS -- Furniture purchases totaling more than $95,000 were approved Wednesday for two Central Rivers Area Education Agency locations.
The board of directors approved $87,854 in furniture for the Marshalltown office. Another $4,852 in purchases was approved for the Clear Lake office. Entryway mats totaling $2,482 for both offices were also approved.
Items were purchased from Storey Kenworthy of Des Moines, paid for out of the facility plan budget in Central Rivers' general fund.
"In Marshalltown, we are replacing conference furniture," said spokeswoman Beth Strike. "So that would include tables and chairs for the conference space." There were also table and chair sets for hallway areas that would be used during breaks.
Conference space at the agency's three regional offices is for various types of school district staff training in those areas.
"In Clear Lake, we are replacing chairs throughout the office," said Strike. The 20 chairs are for Central Rivers office staff.
Furniture was replaced at the Cedar Falls office when it moved to a new location in July 2017.
"We are committed to keeping all of our locations in the best shape for our adults who are using them," said Strike.
