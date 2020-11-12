Central Rivers board approves data center upgrade

CEDAR FALLS — Central Rivers Area Education Agency’s aging data center is being updated.

The board of directors last week approved a $241,092 contract with Bloomington, Minn.-based ConvergeOne to complete the work, expected to be done before the end of the year.

The servers and storage area network that make up the data center as well as its backup system need to be replaced as maintenance expenses become cost prohibitive, said agency spokeswoman Beth Strike.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This project also includes upgrading our virtualization system, core network equipment and upgrading our authentication system,” said Strike. The virtualization system allows for a more efficient use of multiple servers based on system needs.

All of the work is expected to take about three weeks.







Election Day 2020 in photos

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.