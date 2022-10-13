Central Rivers Area Education Agency to host dyslexia symposium

CEDAR FALLS — Central Rivers Area Education Agency will host a dyslexia symposium and simulation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The simulation gives attendees insight into how a person with dyslexia experiences reading and writing. This will help families and educators understand the fear, anxiety, confusion and frustration students feel on a daily basis.

Families and educators will also learn what dyslexia is as well as the signs and symptoms of it at different ages.

“I experienced the simulation at a Decoding Dyslexia conference last year and immediately knew that we needed to bring the experience to Central Rivers AEA,” Danielle Hakeman, a consultant for literacy said in a news release. “I have had the honor of presenting this simulation to several groups of educators over the past year and truly believe that it has helped to create more supportive and understanding classrooms across our agency.”

All parents and educators are invited to attend. Registration is free and those interested must register with Danielle Hakeman at dhakeman@centralriversaea.org by Friday.