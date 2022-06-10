Central Rivers Area Education Agency chief administrator announces retirement

CEDAR FALLS — After seven years at the helm of Central Rivers Area Education Agency, Chief Administrator Sam Miller is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

The board of directors will begin the search process for a new leader at the Cedar Falls-based agency over the summer months.

“Sam has been a progressive, visionary leader over the past seven years,” said Deb Rich, board president. “He’s leaving us a stronger, more nimble organization in our service to children, families and educators. We wish him all the best as he looks forward to retirement.”

In his position, Miller is the top leader over 500-plus full- and part-time staff members who provide special education and school improvement services along with technology support for school systems in 18 counties of north central and northeastern Iowa. The agency serves over 62,000 students and 5,000 educators.

Prior to taking the chief administrator position at Central Rivers AEA, Miller held superintendent positions at both Solon and Davis County community school districts. He joined the agency in 2015.

Central Rivers AEA, with service delivery centers in Cedar Falls, Clear Lake, and Marshalltown, is the largest AEA in the state in terms of geography and the number of school districts served. The mission of the agency is to provide educational leadership, services and support to positively impact children, families and educators within the local school districts served.

