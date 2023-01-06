Central Rivers Area Education Agency boardroom to be remodeled

CEDAR FALLS — The space where educational business decisions are made is getting a makeover.

Central Rivers Area Education Agency’s boardroom will undergo remodeling soon after purchases were approved by the board of directors on Wednesday. The construction, electrical work, furniture and technology will cost about $288,000.

The construction work, to be done by Kidder Construction of Waterloo, is expected to cost $58,650 plus any additional outlet work. Electrical work will be done by Black Hawk Electrical of Waterloo for $30,750. All of the technology purchases will be through Embark of West Des Moines for $158,823. The furniture, vision and layout cost hasn’t been decided yet, but is estimated at no more than $40,000.

The goal is to increase the flexibility of the space, as well as providing technology and support to offer hybrid and in-person professional learning, agency spokesperson Beth Strike said.

She noted that the boardroom is outfitted with the original furniture and technology in place when Central Rivers acquired the building in 2017.

The room’s current set-up includes a large, immovable table with chairs around it. One large monitor is on the wall.

Strike said the new technology and furniture will allow a large group to sit together and interact with others attending virtually, but people will also be able to break into smaller groups and still talk to virtual members in pods.

“When you have people attending virtually, you need to be flexible so the experience is uniform,” she said. “Given the fact we serve educators over 9,000 square miles … there will always be times when people may be attending virtually or in person.”

The funding for the project will come out of the agency’s general fund. The construction is expected to be completed in the summer.

