Central Rivers Area Education Agency board sets staff wages for next year

CEDAR FALLS — Wage increases for Central Rivers Area Education Agency employees have been set for the next fiscal year.

The board of directors approved raises Wednesday for the AEA’s Education Association, Communication Workers of America Local 7170, nonunion support staff, and Chief Administrator Sam Miller plus other agency administrators. Each of the wage agreements will go into effect July 1.

Negotiations were reopened ahead of the second year in two-year contracts with the bargaining groups. The agreements will now continue for another two years. Contracts with administrators and nonbargaining staff have similarly been extended.

Michael Kalvig, chief financial officer, said “it’s been a practice to extend (those contracts) for an extra year” and then add a second year of wage increases with “a relatively low percent” that can later be amended, depending on money appropriated by the Legislature.

“Our hope is that every year we’re able to reopen that and give the Education Association and our other units as much as we can, and still maintain a sound budget,” he said. For each group, the second year wage boost included a 1% total package increase. The contracts include no increase in employer contributions or employee costs for health insurance benefits next year.

Education Association staff – including positions such as special education teachers, reading consultants, school improvement consultants and speech language pathologists – received a 3.37% salary boost and a 3% total package increase for 2022-23. That brings their base annual salary to $35,930, or $765 more. The group includes 370 employees.

CWA staff received an 11.51% raise, or a total package of 8.2% more. That is a minimum hourly pay boost of $1 and nearly double the increase the 88-member employee group received last year. Roles such as print technicians, custodians, educational assistants, media technicians, speech and language pathologist assistants, occupational assistants, van drivers and audiometrists are represented by the union.

“The starting wage will be at least $14.50 per hour,” said Kalvig. “To do that it requires that we offer a little larger total package increase than in the past.”

The starting wage range rises as high as $23, depending on position. In addition, the wage table included in the contract was extended to increase the number of steps from 30 to 45.

Miller, the chief administrator, will see a $7,845 increase in his annual salary to $252,249 on July 1. He and 23 other agency administrators received 3.21% raises that came to a 3% total package. Along with Miller’s and Kalvig’s positions, those in the group include the assistant chief administrator as well as the agency’s executive directors and regional administrators.

Nonunion support staff, which includes 36 employees, received a 3.55% raise with a 3% total package increase. Group members work in areas such as technology, business and human resources office, professional development, parent education, and early access education.

In other business, the board approved a $54,000 contract with Martin Gardner Architecture of Marion for design services on a project to update pavement and lighting in the River Hills School parking lot. Kalvig said projected costs, which are yet to be determined, are built into the fees paid by school disrtricts that use River Hills. District that use the school are part of a consortium that covers administrative and infrastructure costs for the school.

