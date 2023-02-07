CEDAR FALLS — After paying off the loan for the Central Rivers Area Education Agency’s headquarters, its budget is deflating.

The 2023-24 spending plan is decreasing by almost $3.9 million to $58.2 million.

The board of directors approved the budget last week for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Mike Kalvig, the AEA’s chief financial officer, laid out the document to the board. Last year, it was inflated due to a $4.61 million debt repayment for the agency’s building at 1521 Technology Parkway.

Estimated expenditures include $9.1 million for classroom instruction, $37.6 million for student and instructional staff support services and $7.8 million for general, school and central administration.

The other line items for purchasing, plant operations, student transportation, noninstructional programs, facilities acquisition, construction and other support services come to $3.2 million.

Kalvig projected an increase of 2.5% in state supplemental aid for the budget, the amount Gov. Kim Reynolds requested in her budget proposal.

That projection sets state foundation aid at $17 million. Juvenile home funding and other state revenues are listed at $5.3 million.

Property tax revenue is estimated at $13.7 million. Other local sources of funding make up $7.2 million.

About $17.6 million in federal funding is included in the budget, most of it from Individuals with Disabilities Education Act grants.

Both state aid and property tax funding are based on enrollment levels and flow to the agency through the school districts it serves in 18 northeast and north central Iowa counties. AEAs provide special education, school technology, media and instructional/curriculum support to the public and private schools.

In other business the board approved:

A $163,500 contract with Black Hawk Roof to replace the roof of the Cedar Falls office building.

The $72,577 purchase of a new fire alarm system for River Hills School from Hawkeye Alarm & Signal of Waterloo. The company was the sole bidder on the project.

The moving expenses for the incoming Chief Administrator Joel Pedersen in the amount of $5,724. Pedersen is moving from Ottumwa to Cedar Falls.

The purchase of furniture for the board room renovation project in the amount of $32,449 from Des Moines-based Workspace.

