CEDAR FALLS — Gov. Kim Reynolds could soon sign a bill into law that would reduce funding to Iowa area education agencies, which provide special education services to public and private school students.

During the legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that would cut nearly $30 million statewide from AEAs’ appropriations. This includes a $7.5 million annual cut as well as an additional $22 million reduction.

In Iowa, nine AEAs serve about 72,000 students ages 3 to 21 that have individualized education programs, which provide students who have identified disabilities with specialized instruction and services.

Central Rivers Area Education Agency, headquartered in Cedar Falls, serves about 55,000 students. Of those students, about 9,500 of them have IEPs, according to Chief Administrator Sam Miller.

He said special education is about 75% of what the AEA focuses on. Some services provided include speech pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, audiology for hearing screenings and school psychology.

Special education also accounts for 80% of Central Rivers’ budget — about $42.4 million.

Miller said by law, AEAs must have their budgets approved by March and have notices posted by May 1. He said those dates are important because funding cuts proposed by the Legislature happened after May 1.

If the bill is signed, Miller is most concerned about what will happen in future fiscal years.

“A question we’re going to have (for) the Legislature next fall is we can’t wait until May to know what our funding is,” he said. “If you’re going to tell us you need to tell us (earlier) because we need to make adjustments.”

He said the funding cuts could affect 18 to 22 staff members in future fiscal years.

One possibility of lessening the potential blow to Central Rivers’ budget is by dipping into the organization’s reserves, but Miller said they are “not in the financial position to sustain these cuts in the future.”

Miller is retiring from Central Rivers in August and Joel Pedersen will be taking his spot starting July 1.

He said Pedersen would have to sit down and figure out what the AEA can do with the cuts to “have the least impact on kids.”

“The problem we have is we’re a service agency,” Miller said. “Everything we do impacts kids.”

Over Miller’s eight years at the helm of the organization, he said Central Rivers has made cuts by shutting down satellite sites, combining staff positions, and closing media centers. Now, he said, they’re down to people.

However, the special education needs in the district have never been greater. Because of more needs, staffing has been spread out.

Staffing could thin even more with the passing of a law where Iowa families can apply for state money to attend private schools, also known as education savings accounts. The issue is, Miller said, that AEAs do not get reimbursed for services they provide to those schools.

Last school year, there were a little more than 800 students using special education services provided by AEAs who attended private schools.

Miller said both school districts and AEAs will not know the number of students attending private schools until Labor Day. Iowa’s new open enrollment rule also allows students to enroll in a different school at any time.

“Right now the AEA provides services to students who go to parochial schools even though we don’t get funded for it, we do it because it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “As more students are potentially going to attend parochial schools, we are asking legislators and the governor to consider this funding issue. All kids deserve the service they need.”

With these potential cuts, AEAs at the same time are receiving more money than last year due to a 3% increase in state supplemental aid to public schools. Miller said it depends on how you look at the situation.

Central Rivers based its budget on the 3% increase where they would have received $850,000. With the additional cuts, it would be a decrease of $640,000, putting Central Rivers at an increase of $210,000.

“So, yes, we’re getting $210,000 more than last year,” he said. “But if you look at expecting $850,000 and find out you’re getting $210,000, that’s a budget shortfall.”

Last month, after being asked by reporters about the potential cuts, Reynolds said she was still reviewing the bill.

“I truly don’t believe, if we decide to move forward and sign the bill that that will impact their ability to provide the services at a local level,” she said. “We appreciate what they do and we don’t foresee any delays in the services that they provide to school districts. So (I) feel confident in that.”

