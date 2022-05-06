Central Rivers AEA selling former conference center to Hope City Church for $850,000

CEDAR FALLS — A purchase agreement has been signed for the final building that was formerly part of Central Rivers Area Education Agency offices.

The agency’s board of directors Wednesday approved a resolution selling the facility at 3712 Cedar Heights Drive to Hope City Church for $850,000. The building had served as the AEA’s conference center and most recently was part of the facilities that housed Lowell Elementary while a new school was under construction.

Earnest money of $100,000 is due within five days of the board’s approval. Closing of the deal is set for June 15, when the rest of the money is due.

“Through the generosity of our church, we’ll be able to purchase it debt free,” said the Rev. Quovadis Marshall, the congregation’s lead pastor. Architects have been hired to redesign the space, which will be used for weekend worship services. The church will keep its current location at 118 High St. in Waterloo, as well.

“It will be one church in two locations – Hope City Cedar Heights and Hope City High Street,” said Marshall.

Along with the sale of two adjacent buildings that made up the AEA’s campus until 2017, the funds will help with early pay-off of the debt for the agency’s current office at 1521 Technology Parkway.

“The plan is to do that next,” said Mike Kalvig, Central Rivers’ chief financial officer. “I think it’s June of 2023 when we’re allowed to do that.”

The total principle amount at that point will be $4.49 million. The original loan for the building purchase and improvements plus remodeling at the Clear Lake and Marshalltown buildings was $6.08 million, to be repaid over 10 years. Since signing the purchase agreement for Central Rivers’ current offices in December 2016, the agency has paid $475,343 in interest and principle annually.

Previously, the board approved sales of its two other buildings in November 2021 and February 2017. The building at 3706 Cedar Heights Drive was sold for $460,000 and 3722 Cedar Heights Drive was sold for $707,000.

The three building sales add up to just over $2 million. Additionally, the AEA has set aside $150,000 annually plus interest earned and lease revenue from its former office buildings.

Two of the buildings were leased to Waterloo Community Schools from early 2019 through the end of 2021 for Lowell Elementary. On the most recent lease, the school district paid $8,333 per month, or $100,000 annually.

Beth Strike, a spokeswoman for Central Rivers, noted the sale is a final piece of an effort to improve agency facilities. The AEA serves schools, educators and students in 18 northeast and central Iowa counties.

“The sale of our conference center on Cedar Heights Drive closes the loop on the commitment we made in 2016 to expand professional learning capacity for the 5,000 educators we serve, increase efficiency by reducing long-term overhead costs, and advance efforts to integrate fundamental services by housing them under one roof,” she said. “This decision expanded seating for 500 participants in the main conference center as well as added contemporary work spaces that encourage collaboration between and among local educators and staff.”

Marshall said his church’s decision to purchase the building is also about a need for expansion.

“We have, for four years almost, been looking for a facility that would better allow us to serve the people who are gathering at our church,” he explained. “We’ve outgrown our space, our building. We’re grateful that we continue to reach thousands of people every month.”

Church officials “see the move as a strategic opportunity” to continue their ministry, Marshall said, noting that the church draws people from across the area. About 35% are from Waterloo, 30% are from Cedar Falls and the remaining 35% are from surrounding rural communities.

“We continue to have plans to be a presence in Waterloo and to continue the ministry out of our High Street location,” he said. “The High Street location will become our centralized outreach location, where we will continue to meet the needs of Waterloo and the greater Cedar Valley.”

Existing ministries to the community will continue there. Initially, when the new building opens, weekend services will only be held there. At some point, they will be restarted in Waterloo, as well.

Marshall said the church is striving to remove the divide between Waterloo and Cedar Falls. The new building is near the border with Waterloo in an area sometime called Cedarloo.

“It’s not call Hope Waterloo, it’s Hope City for a reason,” he said. “We feel like we were made for the middle.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.