Central Rivers AEA selects new chief administrator

CEDAR FALLS — A new leader has been announced for Central Rivers Area Education Agency.

The agency’s board of directors on Wednesday selected Joel Pedersen, currently superintendent at Cardinal Community School District, as the its new chief administrator. The board met in closed session before voting to hire him. He was one of two finalists for the position interviewed in a closed session on Tuesday.

Pedersen will succeed Sam Miller, who is retiring from the agency in August. He has led the AEA since 2015.

“I know the AEA’s power firsthand,” Pedersen said in a news release. “I am excited and humbled to begin working at Central Rivers AEA, learning more about the agency and finding ways to contribute my skills to the team. I look forward to working alongside such a talented and committed staff.”

The Cardinal district serves five communities and enrolls just over 1,000 students in Eldon, located in Wapello County in southeast Iowa.

Before coming to Cardinal in 2010, he held positions as principal and director of special education services at Davis County Community Schools in southern Iowa. He taught numerous elementary grades and coached various sports during his time as a teacher.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Buena Vista University as well as a master’s degree in education administration and an educational specialist degree in education leadership, both from Drake University.

The position’s salary will be in the range of $240,000 but the final salary will be negotiated and determined based on experience, qualifications and board criteria.

In his new role, Pedersen will oversee more than 500 full- and part-time staff members who provide special education and school improvement services along with technology and media support in 18 counties of north central and northeastern Iowa. The agency’s services are available to about 62,000 students and 5,000 educators.

Central Rivers is the largest AEA in the state in terms of geography and the number of districts served.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Mr. Pedersen to his new role,” Central Rivers AEA board president Debra Rich said in the news release. “He brings an incredible amount of experience, passion and skill that will continue to move our agency forward in service to children, families and educators in the 18 counties of Iowa that we serve.”

Over the past month, Central Rivers held multiple closed sessions to interview candidates. It started with 18 applicants, narrowing the number to five before choosing the two finalists. The other finalist for the job was Andy Pattee, the superintendent of Cedar Falls Community Schools.

Candidates were interviewed by various stakeholders, such as staff and superintendent groups.

GR Recruitment of Council Bluffs led the search at a cost of $15,200.

