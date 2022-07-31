Central Rivers AEA selects firm to search for new chief administrator

CEDAR FALLS — The search for a new Central Rivers Area Education Agency chief administrator has begun after the board of directors approved a search firm.

The board heard from four recruitment agencies on Wednesday: Grundmeyer Leader Services, GR Recruitment, Grieves/Richardson Consulting, and EDWise Consulting. The board chose GR Recruitment of Council Bluffs to lead the search – although Grundmeyer was a close second choice.

GR Recruitment listed its cost estimate at $15,200. Other proposals were around $19,800 for Grundmeyer, $10,100 for Grieves/Richardson and $9,500 for EDWise. Board officials said Grundmeyer’s expense was higher because “all the costs were known,” whereas the others could increase as time went on.

A board member put a motion on the floor to accept Grundmeyer Leader Services as its search firm. But others said they may have been moving too quickly and board president Deb Rich wasn’t quite ready to make the approval.

“The folks (at Grundmeyer) have been principals and a board member and I’m wondering if they’ve got the administrative chops to look deeply at a chief administrator,” Rich said. “There’s a jump in experience in what a principal is expected to handle than a superintendent in a district and the chief in multiple districts and I’m wondering if they know what to look for.”

A motion was later made and unanimously approved to hire GR Recruitment.

GR’s presentation was led by Dick Christie, a former superintendent for Council Bluffs Community Schools, and Lane Plugge, the former administrator for Green Hills AEA in southwest Iowa. Plugge is also a former Iowa City Community Schools superintendent.

The duo said Christie alone has done 130 searches, and their team has done “significant” searches in Iowa and across the country. They said they conducted chief administrator searches in Green Hills AEA four times as well as for the Grant Wood, Northwest and Mississippi Bend area education agencies.

The Iowa associates, along with Christie and Plugge, include GR’s president, Gary Ray; Linda Brock, a former superintendent for Fort Dodge and Fort Madison; Beverly Smith, the former Waterloo Community Schools associate superintendent for human resources and equity; and Dale Monroe, who has held a number of roles in education in the Cedar Valley and across eastern Iowa.

The search will begin Monday and is set to conclude in late December.

The current chief administrator of Central Rivers AEA, Sam Miller, announced his retirement in June. He has led the agency for seven years and will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Central Rivers has more than 500 staff members who provide special education and school improvement services, as well as technology support for the 18 counties in north central and northeastern Iowa. The agency serves over 62,000 students and 5,000 educators.