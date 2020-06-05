Central Rivers AEA OKs extension of Lowell lease

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Central Rivers AEA board of directors Wednesday approved another 12-month lease with the Waterloo Community Schools for 2020-21.

Until the pandemic closed schools in March, Lowell students had been attending classes in former Central Rivers Area Education Agency office and conference space in Cedar Falls, 3712 and 3706 Cedar Heights Drive, and will continue in the fall.

Demolition began in May on the Waterloo elementary school at 1628 Washington St. after a February 2019 roof collapse made it unsafe to occupy. Demolition is expected to be finished in July, when construction will begin on a $21.94 million school to replace Lowell, expected to be ready for the 2021-22 school year.

Waterloo Schools will lease the space from July 1 to June 20, 2021, for $100,000 for the year, or $8,333 per month. Officials said last year the same lease cost $120,000.

The board also discussed having AEA staff, who have been working from home during the shutdown, return to the buildings in two phases. Phase I has begun with custodians, maintenance, print and media employees returning to work. Phase II will include all other staff and is set to begin in early August with guidance from the state and the Black Hawk County Health Department.