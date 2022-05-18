Central Rivers AEA board rejects bids for parking lot replacement

CEDAR FALLS — With a number of factors potentially raising costs, Central Rivers Area Education Agency will hold off for now on replacing a school parking lot.

The board of directors rejected all bids to remove and replace the River Hills School lot during a special meeting Wednesday.

"We did receive two bids on the River Hills parking renovation," said Michael Kalvig, the AEA's chief financial officer. "Roughly $600,000 was the low bid for the renovation."

The two bidders on the project were Waterloo companies. Aspro was the lowest with a base bid of $582,152 and an alternate bid of $18,200 for additional potential work. Woodruff Construction proposed a base bid of $657,600 with a $20,500 alternate.

Officials had estimated the project cost at $500,000. Kalvig said the higher price tag, though, raised questions if "this is the right time to do the renovation."

Problems that have emerged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic related to labor shortages and supply chains for construction materials may be the cause of the higher-than-expected bids.

"We just felt that the timing of this may not be quite right," Kalvig explained. He expressed hope that some factors may change enough to reduce costs in the not-too-distant future. If so, the agency would re-bid the project at that time.

