CEDAR FALLS — Central Rivers Area Education Agency staff planning to retire or resign at the end of the fiscal year will receive a cash incentive if they give notice in the next two months.
The Board of Directors Wednesday approved continuing the $1,500 incentive for a third year. It is open to all employees except unionized support staff.
Beth Strike said the agency put the incentive in place because before then it wasn’t uncommon for notifications to be received “sometime in May or June.” Notifications must be received by Dec. 3 to receive the incentive.
“We recruit a lot of specialty staff,” she noted, and in some cases the pool of possible applicants is small. If notice is given earlier, it allows the agency to begin recruiting candidates that much sooner.
The Cedar Falls-based AEA provides special education, school technology, media and instructional/curriculum support to schools in 18 central and northeast Iowa counties.
In other business, the board held its annual reorganization meeting, including the election of a president and vice president. Debra Rich was reelected president and Maureen Hanson was elected vice president, replacing Roberta Kraft-Abrahamson.
