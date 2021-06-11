Central Rivers AEA board commits nearly $2.8 million to pay off building loan in two years

CEDAR FALLS — Central Rivers Area Education Agency has a plan to pay off the loan for its headquarters building in two years, saving $620,000 in interest.

The board of directors Wednesday approved committing $2.78 million to the lease-purchase debt in June 2023.

Michael Kalvig, the agency’s chief financial officer, said that amount “will actually give us enough funding to pay off our debt early.” By that point, the remaining amount owed on the $6.08 million loan will be $4.49 million. The loan was for the $4 million property at 1521 Technology Parkway plus remodeling there and at other agency buildings in Clear Lake and Marshalltown.

Since signing the purchase agreement in December 2016, Central Rivers has paid four years of $475,343 in interest and principle. It has also set aside additional funds to be used for paying ahead in June 2023 – $150,000 annually plus interest earned and lease revenue from its former office buildings on Cedar Heights Drive.

The original debt schedule would have had the agency repaying the loan through the 2032-33 fiscal year. The lease-purchase agreement allows the AEA to begin paying more than the $475,343 in June 2023. Paying the debt off “saves us a little over $620,000 in interest over the next 10-year period,” said Kalvig.