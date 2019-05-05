CEDAR FALLS — Central Rivers Area Education Agency is committing additional funds to repayment of debt for its new offices.
The board of directors on Wednesday approved an additional $229,810, which is being included with $824,192 earlier earmarked funds set aside in a 12-month certificate of deposit at Farmers State Bank. Combined, the funds will total just over $1.05 million.
Officials are committing $150,000 annually to the repayment, which makes up the bulk of these additional funds. Other revenues include $61,500 earned from leasing portions of a former agency office building to the Cedar Falls and Waterloo school districts as well as $18,310 in interest from the previously committed funds.
“Commitment of funds is basically reserving funds that we have available for future debt,” said Michael Kalvig, Central Rivers’ chief financial officer. “The money still stays in our savings account.”
The agency left its offices on Cedar Heights Drive in the summer of 2017 for 1521 Technology Parkway after a $4 million purchase of the former Park Place Events Center. Central Rivers borrowed $6.08 million so it could also complete some remodeling at the building as well as at regional offices in Clear Lake and Marshalltown.
Since then, it has been repaying the debt at a semiannual rate of $475,343. But the agreement allows for increased payments beginning June 1, 2023.
If Central Rivers sets aside $150,000 for the next four years and sell its two remaining former office buildings for at least 85 percent of the current list price, officials say they will be able to pay off the entire debt at that time. The former conference center, at 3712 Cedar Heights Drive, is listed for $2.3 million and the former special education building, at 3706 Cedar Heights Drive, is listed for $950,000.
“Hopefully, we can be debt-free when that time comes or have the option of being debt-free,” said Kalvig, noting that “obviously, the wild card is selling” the buildings.
A third building that was part of the former office complex has already been sold, with proceeds included in the set aside funds. The agency’s former administrative center at 3722 Cedar Heights Drive was sold for $707,000 in 2017 and is now a dental office.
