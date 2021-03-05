Central Rivers AEA board approves wage increases for employee groups

CEDAR FALLS — Wages are increasing for Central Rivers Area Education Agency employees.

The board of directors approved raises Wednesday for the AEA’s Education Association, Communication Workers of America Local 7170, nonunion support staff and administrators. Each of the wage agreements will go into effect July 1.

Education Association staff – including positions such as special education teachers, reading consultants, school improvement consultants and speech language pathologists – received a 2.18% salary boost and 3.08% total package increase. That brings their base annual salary to $35,165, or $360 more. The group includes 371 employees.

CWA staff received a 2.31% wage increase, or a total package of 4.55% more. Hourly pay will grow by 25 cents to $12.17. The group of 97 employees includes roles such as print technicians, administrative assistants, custodians and educational assistants.

Negotiations were reopened ahead of the second year in two-year contracts with the groups. The agreements will now continue for another two years.

