Central Rivers AEA board approves wage increases for employee groups

CEDAR FALLS — Wages are increasing for Central Rivers Area Education Agency employees.
The board of directors approved raises Wednesday for the AEA’s Education Association, Communication Workers of America Local 7170, nonunion support staff and administrators. Each of the wage agreements will go into effect July 1.
Education Association staff – including positions such as special education teachers, reading consultants, school improvement consultants and speech language pathologists – received a 2.18% salary boost and 3.08% total package increase. That brings their base annual salary to $35,165, or $360 more. The group includes 371 employees.
CWA staff received a 2.31% wage increase, or a total package of 4.55% more. Hourly pay will grow by 25 cents to $12.17. The group of 97 employees includes roles such as print technicians, administrative assistants, custodians and educational assistants.
Negotiations were reopened ahead of the second year in two-year contracts with the groups. The agreements will now continue for another two years.
Nonunion support staff, which includes 37 employees, received a 3.08% wage and benefit increase, with 1.97% going to salaries. Group members work in areas such as technology, business and human resources office, professional development, parent education, and early access education.
Administrative staff received a 2.58% raise that also totaled 3.08% when combined with benefits. There are 23 AEA administrators.
Central Rivers spokeswoman Beth Strike said insurance contributed to increased costs.
“While insurance premiums are up significantly this year, our agency is in a strong financial position thanks to leadership’s concerted efforts to be good stewards of our budget,” she said. “The board values the contributions of each employee and appreciates being able to offer a competitive and fair compensation package.”
In other business, the board:
- Forgave three lost days of instruction for River Hills School staff due to inclement weather. The current school year was stretched out with classes not held on Wednesdays to allow for increased sanitation and social distancing due to COVID-19. Making up the days would have pushed employee contracts into the next school year starting in July.
- Awarded contracts totaling $55,000 to Building a Reader for Reading Recovery Services and $36,539 to Judy Moser for oversight of a Standards Based Evaluation initiative during the next year. The Building a Reader contract ensures that Reading Recovery services will continue for member school districts following the retirement of a specially trained agency staff member. Standards Based Evaluation focuses on achievement for students with individualized education programs.