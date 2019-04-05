CEDAR FALLS — Central Rivers Area Education Agency Board of Directors approved computer purchases totaling $295,576 earlier this week.
The bulk of purchases were 270 HP EliteBook 840 G5 laptop computers and software, which cost $268,153. Laptop cases, external DVD drives and extra power cords purchased from CDW-G of Vernon Hills, Ill., cost $6,645. The remaining computers included eight Apple laptops and four iPads at a cost of $20,778.
“That is to replace outdated equipment,” Central Rivers spokeswoman Beth Strike said of the purchases. “We replace (computers) every four years.”
A $32,120 contract was also approved with Service Roofing of Waterloo to replace the roof above the pool at Central River’s Marshalltown office. One other bid of $35,700 was received for the project.
Strike said the pool area is the final roof to be replaced on the building. “The old roof is more than 25 years old,” she said. The Marshalltown Foundation operates the community pool, but the building is owned by the AEA.
