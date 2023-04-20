CEDAR FALLS — Raises were approved this week by Central Rivers Area Education Agency’s board of directors for administrators and three employee groups.

The AEA Education Association, Communications Workers of America Local 7170, nonunion support staff and administrators all received different raises that will go into effect on July 1.

The Education Association, made up of 388 staff – which includes positions such as special education teachers, reading consultants, school improvement consultants and speech language pathologists – will receive a 3.03% total package increase.

Salaries will range from $30,784 to $91,654.

Staff members represented by Communications Workers of America, made up of 95 employees, will receive a 5.07% total package increase. This staff group includes roles such as print technician, administrative assistant, custodians and educational assistants. Their hourly rates will range from $16.40 an hour to $27.35 an hour.

Nonunion support staff, which includes 42 employees, will receive a 3% salary and benefit increase. These are staff that work in areas such as technology, business and human resources, professional development, parent education and early access education.

Their hourly rates will range from $18.68 an hour to $57.66 an hour.

Administrative staff will receive a 3% wage and benefit increase. This includes 23 administrators, including new Chief Administrator Joel Pedersen.

Those salaries will range from $40,000 to $240,000.

