Central Rivers AEA approves $56 million 'status quo' budget for 2021-22 fiscal year

CEDAR FALLS — Central Rivers Area Education Agency is forecasting little change in its funding for the 2021-22 fiscal year following the board of directors’ approval Wednesday of a $55.55 million budget.

“It’s almost a status quo kind of year,” said Mike Kalvig, the Cedar Falls-based agency’s chief financial officer.

The 2021-22 spending plan, which goes into effect July 1, represents a 0.41% increase over the $55.32 million budget for the current year. It needs to be certified with the state Wednesday.

Kalvig said the challenge as the budget document was assembled is that supplemental state aid for next year has not yet been determined by the Legislature. As a result, no increase is included in the budget but the amount will be updated when something is approved. Based on Gov. Kim Reynold’s recommendation, the agency is optimistic that state aid will be boosted.

“We’re hoping for 2.5% SSA for next year, if not higher,” said Kalvig. He doesn’t expect to see a change in the additional “AEA reductions” of funding for the state’s nine area education agencies initially implemented by the Legislature for 2009-10 and renewed every year since. That cut was $15 million, or about $3.1 million for Central Rivers, and it has grown to a larger amount in some past years.