Central Rivers AEA approves $56 million 'status quo' budget for 2021-22 fiscal year

CEDAR FALLS — Central Rivers Area Education Agency is forecasting little change in its funding for the 2021-22 fiscal year following the board of directors’ approval Wednesday of a $55.55 million budget.
“It’s almost a status quo kind of year,” said Mike Kalvig, the Cedar Falls-based agency’s chief financial officer.
The 2021-22 spending plan, which goes into effect July 1, represents a 0.41% increase over the $55.32 million budget for the current year. It needs to be certified with the state Wednesday.
Kalvig said the challenge as the budget document was assembled is that supplemental state aid for next year has not yet been determined by the Legislature. As a result, no increase is included in the budget but the amount will be updated when something is approved. Based on Gov. Kim Reynold’s recommendation, the agency is optimistic that state aid will be boosted.
“We’re hoping for 2.5% SSA for next year, if not higher,” said Kalvig. He doesn’t expect to see a change in the additional “AEA reductions” of funding for the state’s nine area education agencies initially implemented by the Legislature for 2009-10 and renewed every year since. That cut was $15 million, or about $3.1 million for Central Rivers, and it has grown to a larger amount in some past years.
“We’re used to it, it’s built in,” he noted. “As long as they don’t increase it there’s no impact to our budget for next year.”
State foundation aid is set at $16.17 million while juvenile home funding and other state revenues are estimated at $4.94 million. Property tax revenues are estimated at $13.35 million.
Both state aid and property tax funding are based on enrollment levels and flow to the agency through the school districts it serves in 18 northeast and north central Iowa counties. AEAs provide special education, school technology, media and instructional/curriculum support to the public and parochial schools.
“We did see a decline in enrollment,” said Kalvig, across the school systems the agency serves. That was largely due to families holding children out of kindergarten or switching to home-schooling because of COVID-19 concerns.
Federal funding in the budget is estimated at $17.04 million. Tuition and transportation, earnings on investments and other revenues from local sources total $6.48 million.
On the expenditure side, $9.01 million is estimated for classroom instruction. Student and instructional staff support services total $35.56 million. Another $7.44 million is budgeted for general, school and central administration.
Debt service of $518,625 is the annual payment for the agency’s lease purchase of its headquarters building. Remaining line items for purchasing, plant operations, student transportation, non-instructional programs, facilities acquisition and construction, and other support services come to $3 million.
