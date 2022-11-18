Central Rivers AEA achieves full accreditation

CEDAR FALLS — Central Rivers Area Education Agency achieved full accreditation from the State Board of Education during its meeting Wednesday in Des Moines following a rigorous review of agency services.

“Accreditation is an important stamp of approval regarding both the quality of our services and their value to the students, families, and educators we serve,” said Chief Administrator Sam Miller, noting it indicates all requirements for services laid out in state code have been met.

In the accreditation process, each of Iowa’s nine AEAs undergoes an intensive review of services designed to ensure that the agencies are meeting all requirements. The process includes interviews with local school representatives and agency staff members. Each of the AEAs has full accreditation.

Central Rivers AEA serves more than 63,000 students in preschool through 12th grade. In addition, over 5,000 educators in 53 public school districts and 18 accredited, nonpublic schools, rely on the agency for services in special education, school technology, media, and instructional/curriculum support. its service area reaches 18 counties and over 9,000 square miles. The agency also provides direct services to families and children from birth to age 3 through Early ACCESS. Learn more at www.centralriversaea.org.

A full copy of the report and additional information on accreditation can be found on the Iowa Department of Education website.