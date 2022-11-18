Central Rivers AEA achieves full accreditation

COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — Central Rivers Area Education Agency achieved full accreditation from the State Board of Education during its meeting Wednesday in Des Moines following a rigorous review of agency services.
“Accreditation is an important stamp of approval regarding both the quality of our services and their value to the students, families, and educators we serve,” said Chief Administrator Sam Miller, noting it indicates all requirements for services laid out in state code have been met.
In the accreditation process, each of Iowa’s nine AEAs undergoes an intensive review of services designed to ensure that the agencies are meeting all requirements. The process includes interviews with local school representatives and agency staff members. Each of the AEAs has full accreditation.
Central Rivers AEA serves more than 63,000 students in preschool through 12th grade. In addition, over 5,000 educators in 53 public school districts and 18 accredited, nonpublic schools, rely on the agency for services in special education, school technology, media, and instructional/curriculum support. its service area reaches 18 counties and over 9,000 square miles. The agency also provides direct services to families and children from birth to age 3 through Early ACCESS. Learn more at
www.centralriversaea.org.
A full copy of the report and additional information on accreditation can be found on the Iowa Department of Education
website.
Photos: Grundy Center claims Class A state championship vs. West Hancock
STATE CHAMPS!
Grundy Center players celebrate on the field after their victory against West Hancock in the championship round of the Class A state high school football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 2
Grundy Center players hoist their trophy on the field after their victory against West Hancock in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 3
Grundy Center seniors Patrick Brown, Ben Wegmann and Stuart Whitehill retrieve their championship trophy after their victory against West Hancock in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 4
Grundy Center players and coaches celebrate on the field after their victory against West Hancock in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 5
Grundy Center players celebrate on the field after their victory against West Hancock in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 6
Grundy Center junior Tate Jirovsky makes the reception in the end zone for the touchdown as West Hancock senior Rhett Eisenman defends in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 7
Grundy Center junior Colin Gordon makes a pass against West Hancock in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 8
Grundy Center junior Justin Knaack is tripped as he runs the ball for yardage against West Hancock in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 9
West Hancock junior Kellen Smith is swarmed by Grundy Center defenders in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 10
Grundy Center junior Tate Jirovsky makes the reception in the end zone for the touchdown against West Hancock in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 11
West Hancock junior Jaxen Peterson deflects a pass intended for Grundy Center junior Tate Jirovsky in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 12
Grundy Center junior Colin Gordon avoids a low tackle against West Hancock in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 13
Grundy Center junior Colin Gordon kicks a field goal to get the Spartans on the board against West Hancock in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 14
West Hancock seniors Rhett Eisenman, left, and Pablo Calles tackle Grundy Center junior Tate Jirovsky as he runs the ball in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 15
Grundy Center senior Ben Wegmann is tackled out of bounds by West Hancock junior David Smith in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 16
Grundy Center defenders swarm West Hancock senior Rylan Barnes as he runs the ball in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 17
Grundy Center enters the field before their championship game against West Hancock in the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 18
West Hancock enters the field before their championship game against Grundy Center in the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 19
West Hancock senior Rylan Barnes tackles Grundy Center senior Ben Wegmann as he runs the ball in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 20
Grundy Center junior Trent Cakerice tackles West Hancock junior Mitchell Smith as he runs the ball in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 21
Grundy Center junior Colin Gordon runs the ball against West Hancock in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 22
West Hancock junior Kellen Smith avoids the tackle from Grundy Center sophomore Brody Zinkula in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 23
West Hancock players hoist their runner-up trophy against Grundy Center in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Football A Grundy Center vs. West Hancock 24
The Grundy Center student section cheers after the Spartans score against West Hancock in the championship round of the Class A state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
