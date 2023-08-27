WATERLOO — Furniture bids for a renovated Central Middle School and expanded Waterloo Career Center will come before the Board of Education Monday.

The board meets at 5 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

A public hearing will be held on the purchase of furniture for the two Waterloo Community Schools’ buildings. Later in the meeting, the board will consider accepting a recommendation from InVision Architecture for furniture bids totaling $1.4 million.

Five companies bid on the project and the specifications allow the board to accept bids per manufacturer category, not the overall low bid per supplier. The companies include Kirk Gross and Office Concepts in Waterloo, Paragon in Cedar Rapids, Premier Furniture and Equipment in Waverly, and Workspace in Cedar Falls.

A change order for the remodeling and expansion project will also be on the agenda. The addition of $29,943 is to address changes with exits in balcony level mechanical rooms as well as other miscellaneous changes. If approved, the total project cost will be $29.4 million. The original contract cost was $28.9 million.

In other business, the board will:

Consider renewing Superintendent Jared Smith’s contract through June 30, 2026.

Hear a presentation on the physical plant and equipment levy referendum taking place on Sept. 12.

Consider approving the appointment of Emily Neuendorf Frederick as the district’s new director of school and community relations with a salary of $120,000.

