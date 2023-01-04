Central Middle School to hold open house Thursday

WATERLOO — Central Middle School has successfully moved into its temporary home at the Waterloo Career Center’s recently constructed annex. The career center is located directly next to Central and will house students in temporary classrooms until renovations are completed on the middle school in 2024.

Central students returned to school following winter break on Wednesday. Central families are invited to an open house event at the career center from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday to tour the new space and speak with teachers.

Parking at Central will have a new layout and, according to Principal Ross Bauer, there is a specific lane for buses and spaces for parents to drop off and pick up their children. The school will also have a number of staff members stationed outside each day to ensure students enter and exit the building safely.

