Central Middle dishwasher replacement on Waterloo school board agenda

WATERLOO — The Board of Education on Monday will consider replacing a dishwasher at Central Middle School.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

According to a board memo, the school’s dishwasher is 20 years old and showing significant wear. Quotes were received from two companies with Wilson Restaurant Supply’s $67,650 cost being the lowest. The other quote was for $87,471.

The project will be paid for using physical plant and equipment levy funds and is expected to be completed this summer.

In other business, the board will:

Consider approving a change order increasing the cost of the Central remodeling and Waterloo Career Center expansion project by $14,132. The change order is for adding conduit between two transformers to complete the utility loop. That increases the total project cost to $28.85 million.

Consider approving the 2022-23 memorandums of understanding with Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates for East High School and George Washington Carver Academy. The program will serve students in grades seven through 12 at a cost of $75,000.

Accept donations of $6,000 from Nazereth Lutheran Church and $500 from VGM to purchase classroom carpets for Highland Elementary School. Each 9- by 12-foot carpet costs $549 and seats up to 30 students.

Recognize new Partners in Education, including First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo with Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence and the Evansdale Fire Department with Poyner Elementary School.

Accept the retirement of Marla Padget as Waterloo Community Schools’ executive director of students services.

