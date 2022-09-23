 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Celiac conference planned Oct. 1 in Waterloo.



  

 

WATERLOO -- The 2022 Iowa Celiac Conference will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Highlights include a gluten-free vendor fair, accredited speakers, drawings and door prizes. A gluten-free luncheon is included with the preregistration fee of $45. Registration deadline in Sept. 23. For details, call (319) 231-0107. Walk-ins will be accepted, but not guaranteed a meal.

