AMES — Students from the Cedar Valley and across the state are preparing to compete in the Iowa Regional Science Bowl Saturday.
Forty high schools are participating in the day-long event at Iowa State University for a chance to advance to the U.S. Department of Energy’s 29th annual National Science Bowl. Among those are teams from Cedar Falls High School, Sumner-Fredericksburg High School and Waterloo’s Columbus Catholic High School.
During the competition, four students from each team face off in a fast-paced, question-and-answer format. The competition tests students’ knowledge in all areas of science and mathematics.
Another 32 teams will compete in the Iowa Regional Middle School Science Bowl Feb. 16, including a team from Charles City Middle School. The competitions take place at Iowa State’s engineering complex.
Teams are composed of four students, one alternate, and a teacher who serves as an adviser and coach. The competition tests the students on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, earth science, physics, energy and math.
The winning team from each of the 47 middle school and 64 high school regions will compete in the National Finals, held in Washington, D.C., April 25-29. At the finals, winning teams can score adventure trips to Alaska and national parks across the country to learn first-hand about science in the field. Teams will also earn trophies, medals and supplies for their schools’ science departments.
The Department of Energy’s Office of Science manages the National Science Bowl and sponsors the finals competition.
